    • N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen

    New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.

    Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kody Hiltz and say he is carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.”

    An Alert Ready message was sent around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to residents of Moores Mills and surrounding areas advising them to stay inside with their doors locked and asking them to avoid the area.

    Just before 10 a.m., police said he was last seen on foot, heading towards the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills.

    “There continues to be an increased police presence on Route 750 in the Moores Mills area, near St. Stephen. Please continue to avoid the area,” read a post on social media, made by the New Brunswick RCMP, just after noon.

    Hiltz is described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police have also issued a photo of him.

    Police say Hiltz should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

    This is a developing story. More to come...

