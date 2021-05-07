HALIFAX -- The RCMP on Miscou Island, N.B. are asking for the public's help in identifying four individuals who police believe are connected to two recent break and enters at a local church.

Police believe the break and enters happened between April 8 and April 27 at the Saint Mark's United Church on Chemin Miscou Harbour.

Police were made aware of the incidents on April 27.

The Lamèque RCMP has released surveillance photos of the individuals.

Police describe the first individual as a woman with blonde hair, wearing a blue and black jacket, grey and white pants, and darks shoes.

The second individual is described as a man with a thin build and a beard, wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

The third individual is described by police as a man wearing a beige or grey ball cap, red plaid jacket, dark pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

The fourth suspect is described as a man wearing a beige or grey ball cap, a blue and grey hooded sweater, dark pants, and sneakers with green shoelaces.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who recognizes any of the individuals, is asked to contact the Lamèque RCMP or Crime Stoppers.