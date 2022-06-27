N.B. RCMP searching for two men after attempted armed robbery in St. Martins

Hampton RCMP is searching for two men who they say were involved in an attempted armed robbery in St. Martins, N.B.

According to police, a man operating an ATV approached a parked car on the gravel portion of Vaugh Creek Road around 6 p.m. on June 8.

Police say two men in the car demanded that the ATV driver hand over his vehicle and wallet, while brandishing a firearm.

The ATV operator was able to flee the area without injuries. The two men in the car fled the scene before police arrived.

The men are described as between the ages of 30 and 35 years old. One man is described as about six-foot-two and roughly 175 pounds. He is also described as being "unshaven" with a moustache, and was wearing a black hoodie.

A description of the second suspect was not provided by police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan. No other details about the vehicle were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).