N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter

Kenneth William Snedden was last seen on October 28, 2022. (Source: RCMP) Kenneth William Snedden was last seen on October 28, 2022. (Source: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island