ODELL, N.B. -- New Brunswick Mounties are asking for public assistance in their investigation of an arson that occurred in Odell, N.B., in September.

Police say members of the Perth-Andover RCMP detachment and Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Route 390 shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The residence was not occupied at the time, and nobody was injured, but so far the investigation has determined that the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed anyone in the area prior to or after the start of the fire, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover detachment at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.