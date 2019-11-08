HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Geary, N.B.

Police say a passerby was walking along Broad Street the night of Oct. 30 when they found a man lying on the ground between civic numbers 729 and 736.

Police believe the man had been struck by a vehicle sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The driver had left the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle, but they haven’t been able to obtain a description.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the RCMP.