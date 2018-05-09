

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for the driver of a vehicle after he allegedly dragged a worker who was manning a barricade at a flooded road in Maugerville, N.B.

The vehicle was stopped at the barricade on Route 105 around noon Wednesday.

Police say the driver became agitated and fled the scene, dragging one of the workers who was manning the barricade a short distance.

Police say the worker was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police say the vehicle was later spotted driving erratically on the south side of Fredericton, leaving the Princess Margaret Bridge at the Forest Hill exit.

The vehicle is described as a beige or gold sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.