N.B. RCMP seek driver who allegedly struck parked SUV, fled scene
Police are trying to identify a driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run collision in Long Point, N.B., last month.
Officers from the Hampton RCMP received a report the morning of Aug. 27 about a collision involving a parked vehicle overnight on Route 850.
After completing a preliminary investigation, police believe a driver travelling westbound collided with an SUV that was parked on the side of the road around 2:30 a.m. Police say the impact caused the SUV to hit a second vehicle that was also parked.
According to police, the driver fled the scene.
Both vehicles were badly damaged.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Hampton RCMP at 506-832-5566.
