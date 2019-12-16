N.B. RCMP seek Grinch who stole parcels from community mailboxes
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 10:31AM AST Last Updated Monday, December 16, 2019 10:35AM AST
A community mailbox is seen in the east end of Montreal Thursday, March 5, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after someone stole parcels from community mailboxes in at least seven communities on New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.
Police say the thief forced open the community mailboxes before taking the packages inside.
Police say the thefts happened in Shippagan, Duguayville, Caraquet, Paquetville, Lameque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot, in the overnight hours of Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.
Investigators are now trying to find the person, or persons, responsible for the thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP.