HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating after someone stole parcels from community mailboxes in at least seven communities on New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Police say the thief forced open the community mailboxes before taking the packages inside.

Police say the thefts happened in Shippagan, Duguayville, Caraquet, Paquetville, Lameque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot, in the overnight hours of Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

Investigators are now trying to find the person, or persons, responsible for the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP.