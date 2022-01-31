N.B. RCMP seek help in locating missing Chipman man, 27

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Chipman, N.B.

Police say 27-year-old Brandon Donelan was last seen Thursday evening near the intersection of Parkhill Road and Red Bank Drive in Redbank, N.B., just outside Chipman.

Police say investigators have followed up on several leads, but they haven’t been able to locate Donelan, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Donelan is described as five-foot-five inches tall and 140 pounds. He has blue and green eyes, short brown hair, and a large tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a grey Carhartt coat, blue jeans and black ankle boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chipman RCMP at 506-357-4300.