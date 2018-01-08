

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving the case of an elderly man found dead inside his Dawsonville, N.B. home two years ago.

The RCMP responded to the home on Restigouche Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2016.

Police found the body of 77-year-old Emerson Main inside. His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the case remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.