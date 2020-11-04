HALIFAX -- RCMP have released additional details in relation to a homicide that occurred July 22 in Waasis, New Brunswick.

The body of 29-year-old Nicholas Astorino was discovered shortly after 2:15 a.m. on July 22, after police responded to a report of a home invasion on Route 655 Waasis.

An autopsy was conducted, but police have still not released the cause of death.

Through the investigation, police have determined at least one armed individual entered the home wearing a ‘full-face Halloween-themed monster mask’ and dark clothing.

Police are also looking for a white sedan that they believe was connected to the incident.

Police believe the invasion occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help the investigation or who may have seen the white sedan in the Waasis area, Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods between midnight and 4 a.m., on July 22, to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.