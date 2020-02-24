HALIFAX -- The RCMP are looking for information about a vehicle as they investigate the homicide of a man in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Route 515 around 4 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the body of a man inside. He has been identified as 67-year-old Elias Bastarache.

Police believe his death was an isolated incident.

They also believe Bastarache was driving a yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas the day before he was found dead.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Bastarache or his vehicle last Thursday or Friday, or who may have other information relevant to the investigation, to contact the RCMP.