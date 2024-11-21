N.B. RCMP seek man involved in ATV theft, single-vehicle crash in Hanwell

The Keswick RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying a man following the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a single-vehicle crash in Hanwell, N.B.

Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday around 12:00 p.m. According to a news release from RCMP, a man was ejected from the motorcycle on Route 640 near the intersection of Smith Road.

“While police were headed to the scene, they were advised that the man, and sole occupant of the motorcycle, had fled from seen, leaving the motorcycle behind and stole an ATV from a nearby residence,” reads the release.

Police say the man was wearing a black t-shirt and an orange toque and the ATV was last seen travelling on Bromley Avenue in Hanwell.

The ATV is described as a red Honda TRX 500 with New Brunswick licence plate XT 5360, and vehicle identification number 1HFTE31K294400119.

The ATV was towing an orange trailer at the time of the theft, however police say the trailer has since been recovered.

According to police, the motorcycle involved in the original crash was also reported stolen from the Rollingdam area on Tuesday.

Police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in hopes that, despite the quality, someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

