    N.B. RCMP seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Ryan Eccleston is pictured in a photo from the New Brunswick RCMP. Ryan Eccleston is pictured in a photo from the New Brunswick RCMP.
    Police in New Brunswick are looking for a 33-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    Ryan Eccleston was released from a federal corrections facility on Jan. 9, according to an RCMP news release.

    The warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 13 after police say he failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

    Police believe Eccleston may be in the Plaster Rock region.

    He is described as five-foot-seven and 141 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

    Eccleston also has several tattoos:

    • the word "Loyalty" on his neck
    • the words "Eccleston" and "King" on his right arm
    • the word "Tupper" on his ribcage
    • a tattoo of a skull and flames on his left hand
    • the letters "FTP" on his back

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and to call the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

