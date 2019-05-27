

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is trying to track down a man who has been wanted for almost eight years on warrants related to impaired driving.

Police say 65-year-old Arthur Joseph Cormier of Beresford, N.B., is wanted on two warrants of committal.

The warrants were issued in Bathurst provincial court in June 2011 and August 2011 for unpaid fines for driving while prohibited and driving while suspended, stemming from an impaired driving offence.

Police say they have made repeated attempts to locate Cormier, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

They believe Cormier had left New Brunswick for several years, but now investigators have information that he may be back in the Bathurst area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bathurst RCMP or Crime Stoppers.