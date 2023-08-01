N.B. RCMP seek public’s help after 82-year-old man arrested in connection with sexual assault
The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation dating back more than 15 years.
Police say in September 2020, they received a report of sexual assault incidents involving a then-66-year-old man and a minor in the Moncton region between April 2007 and April 2010.
On April 26, 2021, officers say they charged 82-year-old James Cunningham of Moncton, N.B., with two counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.
A warrant was issued for his arrest on the same day.
Cunningham was later found to be living in Alberta, and in July of this year, he was arrested and returned to New Brunswick by the Codiac Regional RCMP. He remains in police custody, and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 8.
Police are now working to determine if there were other victims.
"We want people to know that there is no statute of limitations on reports of sexual assault, and a report can be made at any time no matter how far back the assault occurred. If you are a victim, please contact us. You will be listened to and you will be believed," said Sgt. Jonathan White with the Codiac Regional RCMP in a news release.
Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.
