The Northeast District RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an assault that left a man seriously injured in Shippagan, N.B.

Police say the 20-year-old man was leaving a bar on boulevard J. D. Gauthier when he was assaulted by a group of four or five people early in the morning on Oct. 6.

The man sustained serious injuries in the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, to contact the Lameque detachment.