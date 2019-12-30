HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants for several incidents.

Police say 26-year-old Kristopher Mcconnell of Connell, New Brunswick, failed to appear at Woodstock Provincial Court on October 1, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Mcconnell is wanted for harassing communications, criminal harassment, obstruction of Peace Officer and violation of a Probation order.

McConnell is described as 5-foot-2, weighing around 125lbs, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Mcconnell’s whereabouts to contact them at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.