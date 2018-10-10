

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is trying to track down a second suspect in connection with a violent home invasion involving an elderly couple in Ford Mills, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter at a home on Route 470 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Police say the elderly homeowners were home at the time and a 75-year-old man was assaulted. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested later that day.

Nick Estey of Eel Ground, N.B. has been charged with break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Estey remains in custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday.

Police are still trying to identify a second male suspect. Investigators believe someone may have driven the suspect from the Ford Mills area to Miramichi the morning of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District RCMP.