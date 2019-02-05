

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots during an altercation outside a bar on New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation.

Police responded to the bar on Main Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say an employee was leaving the business just after closing when they were confronted by a masked man brandishing a firearm.

Police say an altercation ensued and shots were fired, but the employee managed to make it back inside the building.

No one was injured.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as roughly five-feet-ten inches tall with a thin build. He was dressed all in black, including a black mask, black gloves, and work boots.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Tobique First Nation RCMP.