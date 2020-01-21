SAINT-LEONARD, N.B. -- Mounties in Saint-Léonard, N.B., are asking for the public's help in finding a driver of a vehicle that left the scene of an unusual collision -- between a car and a post office.

Police say they investigated a collision between a vehicle and the Canada Post office on Rue Principale on Monday around 1:15 p.m.

"The driver of a red vehicle fled the scene before police arrived," Saint-Leonard RCMP said in a news release. "The occupants of the building were not injured however the building did sustain some damage."

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information about the driver is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimenb.ca.