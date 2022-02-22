N.B. RCMP seeks footage after house, boat destroyed in suspicious fire

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a suspicious fire that destroyed a house and a boat near Tracadie-Sheila, N.B.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Chemin Four Roads in Four Roads, N.B., around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say the house was vacant at the time. A nearby boat was also destroyed by fire.

Investigators believe the fire is suspicious. They are asking residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras or trail cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 12:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area at that time and has dash-cam footage to contact investigators.

Anyone with information about the fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area Thursday evening or early Friday morning, is asked to contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).