The RCMP is investigating the theft a catalytic converter from a government vehicle in Saint-André, N.B.

According to an RCMP news release, the theft happened on Sept. 4 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. at a government building on Route 108.

Police believe one or more people drove to the building on a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, cut the catalytic converter from a truck parked outside the building and fled the scene.

Police are releasing still images of surveillance video in hopes someone may recognize the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.