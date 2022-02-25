N.B. RCMP seeks person of interest following fatal house fire

Police in Tracadie, N.B., are looking to speak to a person of interest following a fatal house fire in the community.

Early Tuesday afternoon, an officer with the Tracadie RCMP saw smoke coming from a residence on Lorraine Street.

The Tracadie Fire Department attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A 75-year-old man from the community was found deceased inside the home. At this time, the New Brunswick Fire Marshal does not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature,” said the Northeast District RCMP in a news release.

During their investigation, police say they learned someone may have visited the homeowner between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., before the onset of the fire.

The individual is described as a man in his 50s, with grey hair. Police say he would have been driving a mid-2000s silver Toyota Camry.

"While criminality is not suspected, we would like to speak with the individual to help us properly establish what happened before the fire started," says Sgt. Pierre Chiasson, with the Tracadie RCMP Detachment.

"If you were the person visiting the homeowner Tuesday morning, or if you think you know who this person is, we ask that you contact the Tracadie RCMP."

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or who has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area during those hours, and who may have dash-cam footage, to reach out.