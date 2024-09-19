N.B. RCMP seeks 'persons of interest' after skincare products, perfume stolen from business

The RCMP is searching for two "persons of interest" following a theft in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., last week.

Police say two people entered a business on Principale Street between 11:25 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 12 and stole various items, including skincare products and perfume.

Investigators have released images of the people, and although the quality is poor, they're hoping someone may recognize them.

The first person is described as a woman in her mid-30s with a heavy build and black hair. She was wearing glasses.

Police describe the second person as a man in his mid-30s with a slim build and short dark hair.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man and woman, or who has information that could help the investigation, to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

