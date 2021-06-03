HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP has seized a “significant amount” of dried cannabis and illegal cannabis candies, after being called to a Canada Post distribution centre in Dieppe, N.B on Tuesday.

Police say on June 1, members of the Codiac Regional RCMP were notified of a shipment of illegal cannabis products that had been identified at the Canada Post distribution centre in Dieppe.

Officers say they seized several packages of illegal product, which originated from British Columbia and was to be delivered to several locations in N.B. and P.E.I.

"The cannabis candies seized would be indistinguishable from regular candies that are sold in stores," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release. "One package imitates a popular brand of candy. Another was in an unmarked resealable bag. Cannabis remains a controlled substance, and the only legal way to obtain marijuana products is to purchase it from a licensed provider."

Police are continuing to investigate and say they will destroy the seized products will once the investigation is concluded.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.