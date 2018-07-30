

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is continuing to investigate the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man whose body was pulled from the St. John River almost a year ago.

Tony Vaillancourt of Morell Siding, N.B., was reported missing on May 6, 2017. Police say he hadn’t been in contact with his friends or family since April 9, 2017.

His body was recovered from the St. John River, close to Tobique Narrows, on Aug. 2, 2017.

Police haven’t said how Vaillancourt died, but they say his death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the West District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.