N.B. RCMP still looking for suspects after peace officers shot at during high-speed chase in November

The New Brunswick RCMP is still investigating after two public safety peace officers were shot at -- and one was injured -- during a car chase in November.

On Nov. 5, 2021, around 9:20 a.m., two peace officers in a black marked Justice and Public Safety SUV were patrolling the area of Temple Road and Highway 2 near Ritchie, N.B.

Police say they saw a car exit Temple Road and drive the wrong way in the westbound lane of the highway at a high rate of speed.

As the officers pursued the car, the RCMP says a passenger in the car fired shots at the peace officers’ vehicle, striking the passenger-side window and the driver’s headrest.

The RCMP says the car then turned around on the highway and was last seen driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Highway 2.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

"The peace officers involved in this incident are exceptionally fortunate to not have been seriously injured, or worse. We are continuing to follow every lead to find those responsible," said RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release Wednesday.

"We have reason to believe there are people in the area who have information about the incident or the persons involved.”

The driver of the car is described as a man in his early 20s, who was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses.

Police believe there was one other person in the car, but there is no description of them.

The vehicle is described as a small, dark grey or silver four-door car.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Nackawic RCMP at 506-575-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).