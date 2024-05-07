N.B. RCMP warn Caraquet businesses about fake money circulating in community

The RCMP in Caraquet, N.B., is warning business owners to be vigilant after receiving several reports of counterfeit Canadian currency currently being circulated in the community.

A news release from police says they've received numerous reports from local businesses that counterfeit Canadian $20 bills have been used to purchase goods and services.

Police say the fake money was only noticed following the transaction.

According to the release, many of the bills have identifiable markings indicating they are fake, including:

some are of poor quality

different material is used

the bills have differences in size and shape

several of the bills have five black, double bars on both sides of the bill

"In this case, we noticed that the paint was peeling off a $20 bill," said Caraquet RCMP Sergeant Charles Dubois in Tuesday's release.

Police say it is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill.

Anyone who comes into contact with what is believed to be counterfeit money should report it to police.

More information on detecting counterfeit bills can be found in the following links:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about counterfeit bills being used in the Caraquet area is being asked to contact RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

