

The Canadian Press





New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says the province is ready for the federal government's legalization of recreational cannabis.

In an update today on provincial preparations, Rogers says New Brunswick's legislative framework has been proclaimed, sales outlets will be ready and education and awareness campaigns are in market.

The only legal place to purchase cannabis in the province once recreational pot becomes legal on Oct. 17 will be through Cannabis NB and sales are restricted to those 19 and older.

Roger says the province is entering legalization in a responsible manner while ensuring it can take advantage of economic opportunities the new industry provides.