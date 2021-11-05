N.B. reports 121st COVID-19 related death, 51 new cases Friday as some circuit breaker measures lifted

HALIFAX -

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's 121st COVID-19 related death, along with 51 new COVID-19 cases and 37 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 477.

In a news release, the province confirmed that a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) died as a result of COVID-19.

According to health officials, 32 of Friday's 51 new cases, or 63 per cent, are unvaccinated. One case, or two per cent, are partially vaccinated, and 18 cases, or 35 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

The province says there are currently 14 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with nine in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 11 are unvaccinated, and three are fully vaccinated.

Of the nine people in the ICU, eight are unvaccinated, and one is fully vaccinated.

CIRCUIT BREAKER LIFTED FOR SOME AREAS

During Thursday's update, health officials confirmed that the province’s circuit breaker measures will continue for another seven days in a large section of Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a large part of Zone 2 (Saint John region) as the overall case activity remains high and positivity rates are above the provincial average.

“We are making progress and that is thanks to all those who are following the measures in place,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Please continue to do all you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, no matter where you live in the province.”

The circuit breaker in Zone 1 will extend as far north as, and include, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

The Zone 2 circuit breaker includes New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties

Effective at 6 p.m. Friday, circuit breaker restrictions will be lifted in the northern part of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

CANADA-U.S. BORDER TO REOPEN ON NOV. 8

During Thursday's news update, the province confirmed that when the Canada-U.S. land border reopens next Monday, all travellers must register with the province and will be subject to requirements under federal and provincial guidelines.

All travellers, including those from Maine, must register their travel on the province's website, including New Brunswickers re-entering the province, even after a brief trip.

All travellers must also comply with federal requirements on vaccination and testing. Details on travel, testing and borders are available online.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 6,666 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 6,067 people have recovered and 121 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 529,098 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,963 confirmed cases (180 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 749 confirmed cases (126 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,318 confirmed cases (55 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,444 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 681 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 291 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 220 confirmed cases (65 active cases)

Twenty-two new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

10 people age 19 and under

two person in their 20s

four person in their 30s

one person in their 40s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

two people in their 70s

Nineteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Ten new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

five people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 40s

one person in their 60s

Nine cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving a person age 19 and under and a person in their 60s. Both cases are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s. Both cases are under investigation.

Three new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

one person in their 30s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

All three cases are under investigation

Twelve new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving:

seven people age 19 and under

three people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

Eleven cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 85.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,242,174 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 19.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.