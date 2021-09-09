HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Public health also reported eight recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 121.

"There are six people hospitalized due to the virus, with four in an intensive-care unit," public health said in a news release.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

eight new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), five of which are contacts of previously confirmed cases, two cases are under investigation, and one is travel-related;

one new case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is under investigation;

four new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) include two cases that are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases under investigation;

three cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) include two cases that are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one under investigation.

one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,885 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,716 people have recovered, and 47 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 419,428 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 780 confirmed cases (40 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 336 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 536 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 795 confirmed cases (21 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 203 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 160 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 75 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

VACCINATION STATUS UPDATE

Public Health reported that 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.3 per cent have received their first dose.

"If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are asked to go to a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic as soon as possible," public health said in the news release. "All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose."

If you go to vaccination clinic, you are asked to bring your Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving their second dose, a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

MOBILE VACCINATION CLINIC

A mobile vaccination clinic for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is taking place on Saturday at the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition in Fredericton between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"This clinic will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is suitable for people 12 and older and which can be used safely and effectively as either a first or second dose," public health said in a news release.