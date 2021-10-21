N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days

HALIFAX -

Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began.

"Two more families are grieving once again," N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs said during a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon.

Higgs said while the number of new and active cases have moved in the right direction since the province implemented "circuit-breaker" measures two weeks ago, the numbers are still too high.

"That is why on the advice of public health and the cabinet COVID-19 committee, we've decided to extend circuit-breaker measure for at least seven days," Higgs said. "The Delta variant is different than anything we've experienced so far, that is why we need to treat it differently."

