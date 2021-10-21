N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began.
"Two more families are grieving once again," N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs said during a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon.
Higgs said while the number of new and active cases have moved in the right direction since the province implemented "circuit-breaker" measures two weeks ago, the numbers are still too high.
"That is why on the advice of public health and the cabinet COVID-19 committee, we've decided to extend circuit-breaker measure for at least seven days," Higgs said. "The Delta variant is different than anything we've experienced so far, that is why we need to treat it differently."
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
