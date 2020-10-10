HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 57.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 of the new cases have been identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1), seven are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), and one has been identified in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

The province has now identified 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, with 17 new cases reported Wednesday, three new cases reported Thursday, and 13 new cases reported on Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come.