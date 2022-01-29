N.B. reports 24 more people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday

Hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick as the province reports 24 more people infected with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital.

Of those in hospital, 74 were admitted due to COVID-19, and 85 were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 14 people in intensive care and four individuals on ventilators.

Public health says 341 health-care workers are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Public health says daily COVID-19 news releases will no longer be issued. Data regarding hospitalizations, positive tests, vaccination rates and deaths related to the virus will be made available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, 1,648,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Of those, 690,972 were first doses, 632,385 were second doses, and 325,232 were booster doses.

To date, 43.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster dose.

NEW CASES

According to the province's online dashboard, there are 397 new PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday, as well as 473 new cases identified through rapid testing.

The province is also reporting 424 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,383.