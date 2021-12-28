N.B. reports 306 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active infections hit record-high

New Brunswick reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 139 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 2,017 - the highest active case count the province has seen to date.

Of Tuesday's new cases:

111 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

90 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

46 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

nine are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

eight are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

18 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

24 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

No new cases of the Omicron variant were identified on Tuesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 147 cases of the variant.

HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE

There are 38 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 13 of whom are in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60 and nine people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 90 per cent have received their first dose and 18.4 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick have been moved to Level 2 of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 means the following restrictions are in place:

The current household plus Steady 20 is replaced with household plus Steady 10.

Patrons dining at restaurants must show proof of vaccination and tables must be at least two metres apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons and spas, and entertainment centres may continue to operate, but at 50 per cent capacity and with two metres of distance between patrons.

For public gatherings, venues cannot have events with more than 150 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Faith venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not permitted but one soloist may perform if they are at least four metres from the congregation.

All travellers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-use travel pass. Travellers arriving by air will be provided with a rapid test kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the province must isolate and be tested on day 10. International travellers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

Travellers must follow public health measures when in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying within a Steady 10.

ASSESSMENT CENTRE DELAYS

Public health says assessment centres continue to experience increased demands for PCR testing.

More resources and extended hours have been allotted to the Saint John assessment centre to help clear the backlog of about 2,100 requests.

All priority groups, which include public health referrals, health-care workers and those who work or live in vulnerable settings (such as long-term care), are being scheduled within 48 hours.

Public health says the next priorities are any symptomatic individuals, as well as those who test positive on a point-of-care test. These people are being booked for a test within 144 hours.

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), there is a backlog of about 545 requests for PCR testing. All priority groups in this region are being scheduled within 24 hours. The next priorities are being booked for a test within 72 hours.

In Zone 1, the Moncton region, the backlog is at about 500 requests. Public health says all priority groups in this region are being scheduled within 24 hours. The next priorities are being booked for a test within 48 hours.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 using a rapid point-of-care test must immediately isolate and book a PCR test.

The individual’s household should also rapid test daily while they await PCR test results.

"As well, you should notify close contacts that you have tested positive on a rapid test and advise them to self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should schedule a PCR test via an assessment centre," read a release.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.