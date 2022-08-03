N.B. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, slight decrease in hospitalizations

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province. The weekly report was released on Wednesday this week, instead of Tuesday.

Health officials are also reporting a slight decrease in hospitalizations and a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 447 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data released Wednesday covers a seven-day period from July 24 to 30.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Saturday, there were 33 people in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19 – one fewer from the numbers reported last week.

Of those in hospital, five people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The majority of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the province continue to be among people in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 747 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 938 last week.

There are currently 1,137 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of Wednesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 226

Zone 2: 127

Zone 3: 135

Zone 4: 51

Zone 5: 25

Zone 6: 148

Zone 7: 35

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases is 107, compared to 134 last week.

Health officials in the province have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

Zero per cent of samples are BA.1

9 per cent of samples are BA.2

12 per cent of samples are BA.4

79 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 93.4 per cent of New Brunswickers had received one dose of vaccine, 88.3 per cent had two doses and 53.2 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.