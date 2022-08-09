N.B. reports 4 deaths, a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Four more people have died in New Brunswick from COVID-19, according to the province’s weekly update.

The province is also reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 451 people in New Brunswick have died of the virus.

The data in Tuesday's report covers the time between July 31 and Aug. 6.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

New Brunswick is reporting 20 new hospital admissions, compared to 39 last week. As of Saturday, there were 32 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the province.

There are three people being treated in intensive care units.

Most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province are in their 70s and 80s.

The province says people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is down slightly, from 747 last week to 742 this week.

As of Saturday, there were 1,053 active cases of the virus in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 263

Zone 2: 115

Zone 3: 125

Zone 4: 53

Zone 5: 27

Zone 6: 107

Zone 7: 52

There was an average of 99 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from July 31 to Aug. 6, compared to 107 last week.

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

11 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

6 per cent of samples are BA.4.

83 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 93.5 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.3 per cent had two doses and 53.2 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.