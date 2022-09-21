N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

The province says all four deaths involve people aged 90 and over.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers the period between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 480 people in New Brunswick have died due to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased compared to last week, from 23 to 21 this week.

As of Saturday, there were 21 people with COVID-19 in New Brunswick hospitals, compared to 35 people the week before. Two people were being treated in intensive care.

The province says the majority of people hospitalized with the disease in New Brunswick are in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The number of PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased slightly, from 575 last week to 586 this week. As of Saturday, there were 843 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There was an average of 84 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, up from 83 the week before.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 212

Zone 2: 85

Zone 3: 133

Zone 4: 42

Zone 5: 12

Zone 6: 48

Zone 7: 54

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

1 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

6 per cent of samples are BA.4

93 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.5 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.4 per cent had two doses and 53.6 per cent had a booster dose.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.