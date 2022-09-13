N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases

New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

The province says the deaths involve:

a person in their 50s

a person in their 70s

a person in their 80s

a person aged 90 or over

The data in Tuesday’s report covers the period between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 476 people in New Brunswick have died due to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions decreased compared to last week, from 35 to 23 this week.

As of Saturday, there were 35 people with COVID-19 in New Brunswick hospitals, compared to 37 people the week before. Four people were being treated in intensive care.

The province says the majority of people hospitalized with the disease in New Brunswick are in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The number of PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is down slightly, from 589 last week to 575 this week. As of Saturday, there were 843 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There was an average of 83 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, down from 85 the week before.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 179

Zone 2: 149

Zone 3: 98

Zone 4: 40

Zone 5: 15

Zone 6: 60

Zone 7: 34

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

1 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

1 per cent of samples are BA.4

98 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.5 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.4 per cent had two doses and 53.6 per cent had a booster dose.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.