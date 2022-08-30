N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

The province says the deaths involve:

a person in their 60s

a person in their 70s

a person in their 80s

a person aged 90 or over

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 466 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data in Tuesday's report covers the time between Aug. 21 and 27.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions increased in New Brunswick, with 31 new admissions between the seven-day period, compared to 22 last week.

As of Tuesday, 33 people were hospitalized due to the virus -- 12 more than what was reported in the province's previous weekly update.

There are four people being treated in intensive care, an increase of three from last week.

The province says most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province are in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has decreased, from 797 last week to 712 this week.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,072 active cases of the virus in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 214

Zone 2: 88

Zone 3: 190

Zone 4: 64

Zone 5: 31

Zone 6: 90

Zone 7: 35

There was an average of 102 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from Aug. 21 to 27, compared to 114 last week.

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

0 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

18 per cent of samples are BA.4

82 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.7 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.4 per cent had two doses and 53.5 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.