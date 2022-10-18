N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

According to the province's update, the deaths involve:

a person in their 60s

two people in their 70s

a person in their 80s

To date, New Brunswick has reported 576 deaths related to the virus.This number is significantly higher than the total number of deaths reported last week – 493 – after the province reconciled its data to reflect the updated definition of a COVID-19 death.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

New Brunswick is reporting an increase in the number of new hospital admissions and active hospitalizations.

The province reported 29 new hospital admissions, compared to 27 last week. As of Saturday, 35 people were in hospital with COVID-19 -- an increase from 27 the week before.

Two people were being treated in intensive care -- a decrease of one from the province's previous update.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases increased this week to 747 from 631.

As of Saturday, there were 1,019 active cases of the virus in the province, compared to 843 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases rose from 91 to 106 this week.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 225

Zone 2: 136

Zone 3: 152

Zone 4: 87

Zone 5: 22

Zone 6: 79

Zone 7: 46

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

0 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

7 per cent of samples are BA.4.

93 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.5 per cent had two doses, 53.8 per cent had one booster and 22.9 per cent had two boosters.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.