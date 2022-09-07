N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up

A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg) A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island