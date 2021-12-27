N.B. reports 639 COVID-19 cases since Friday, moving into Level 2 of Winter Plan at midnight

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick reported 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 438 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 1,850.

This was the first report from the province since Friday, Dec. 24. The province says 309 of the new cases were from Saturday, 179 cases from Sunday and 151 cases from Monday.

Public Health also says four people have died due to COVID-19 since the Dec. 24 report. One person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one person in their 80s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), one person in their 70s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one person in their 70s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) have died.

CASE BREAKDOWN

There are 14 people in an intensive care unit and another 21 are in hospital. Of the 35 people in hospital, 20 are over the age of 60 and nine people are on a ventilator.

There is currently no one 19 or under in the hospital.

Health officials say the rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated.

To date, 147 COVID-19 cases in the province have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 188 confirmed cases (451 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 278 confirmed cases (776 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 66 confirmed cases (317 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 60 confirmed cases (151 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 10 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (40 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 23 confirmed cases (91 active case)

ASSESSMENT CENTRE DELAYS

Public health says assessment centres are currently experiencing an increase in demand for PCR testing.

Additional resources and hours are being added to the Saint John assessment centre to help clear the backlog of 2,100 requests in Zone 2. All priority groups, including Public Health referrals, health care workers and those who work or live in vulnerable settings are being scheduled within 72 hours. The province says the next priorities are any symptomatic individuals, as well as individuals with a positive point of care test result, which are being booked for a test within 120 hours.

There is a backlog of approximately 640 requests in Zone 3. All priority groups are being scheduled within 24-48 hours. The next priorities are any symptomatic individuals, as well as individuals with a positive point of care test result, which are being booked for a test within 96 hours.

Public health says if you test positive using a rapid test, you must immediately isolate and book a PCR test. Your household should also rapid test daily while you await your PCR test and results. If you have tested positive on a rapid test you are asked to notify close contacts and they should self-monitor for symptoms as well.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should schedule a PCR test via an assessment centre.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine, and 18.3 per cent have received their booster dose.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick will move to Level 2 of the COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 will go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and the following restrictions will be in place:

The current household plus Steady 20 is replaced with household plus Steady 10.

Patrons dining at restaurants must show proof of vaccination and tables must be at least two metres apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons and spas, and entertainment centres may continue to operate, but at 50 per cent capacity and with two metres of distance between patrons.

For public gatherings, venues cannot have events with more than 150 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Faith venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not permitted but one soloist may perform if they are at least four metres from the congregation.

All travellers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-use travel pass. Travellers arriving by air will be provided with a rapid test kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the province must isolate and be tested on day 10. International travellers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

Travellers must follow public health measures when in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying within a Steady 10.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.