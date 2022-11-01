N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

According to the province's update, the deaths involve:

one person in their 50s

three people in their 80s

three people aged 90 or over

To date, New Brunswick has reported 592 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospital admissions in New Brunswick have increased over the last week.

The province reported 38 new hospital admissions over the seven-day period, compared to 29 the week before.

As of Saturday, 43 people were in hospital with COVID-19 – an increase from 33 the week before.

Two people were receiving treatment in intensive care – an increase of one from the province's previous update.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased this week to 589 from 692.

As of Saturday, there were 847 active cases of the virus in the province, compared to 1,067 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases decreased from 98 to 85 in this week’s report.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 151

Zone 2: 133

Zone 3: 104

Zone 4: 44

Zone 5: 54

Zone 6: 62

Zone 7: 41

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

1 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

5 per cent of samples are BA.4.

94 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.5 per cent had two doses, 53.9 per cent had one booster and 24.1 per cent had two boosters.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.