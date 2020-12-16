HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With four previously reported cases now considered recovered, the number of active cases in the province has increased from 47 to 51.

One of the new cases involves a person in their 20s in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The case is related to international travel.

Five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involve:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20 to 29; and

two people 30 to 39

Of these, three are close contacts of a previously-confirmed case, one is related to international travel and one is under investigation.

Two cases are located in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). They involve an individual in their 20s and an individual in their 30s. Both are close contacts of a previously-confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 567 and of those, 507 people have recovered. Eight people have died.

Three people are in hospital, two of which are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, Public Health had conducted 142,228 tests.

VACCINE TO BE ADMINISTERED BEGINNING SATURDAY

While the three other Atlantic Canadian provinces began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, New Brunswick will begin administering the vaccine on Saturday.

The first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at the Miramichi Regional Hospital Tuesday morning.

"The applications went out Friday, deadline is (Tuesday) and so those applications will all be vetted to ensure that they're going to the priority groups and then those decisions will be made," said New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard on Tuesday.

The doses will be administered to members of the following priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the hospital:

Long-term care residents and staff

Healthcare workers who respond to COVID-19 outbreaks

Extra-mural staff and paramedics

Other healthcare workers

First Nations nurses

Seniors over 85

EDMUNDSTON REGION REMAINS ORANGE

New Brunswick's Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

As of Wednesday, 14 of the province's 51 active cases were located in the Edmundston region.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 147 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 127 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 113 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 28 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,688 personal and 1,583 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 22 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.