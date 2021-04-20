HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported its first case of blood-clotting in a person who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the person is in their 30s and received the vaccine in mid-March, before the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation on March 29 to not give it to anyone younger than 55.

The person suffered the adverse reaction in the expected range of five to 21 days after getting the shot.

"This person was treated and has recovered," Russell said.

This is the third reported case of the rare blood-clotting reaction to this type of vaccine. It is associated with low platelets and is known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The other cases were in Montreal and Calgary.

Russell said there are no new cases on Tuesday. It's the first that that has happened in more than four months. There are 139 active cases in the province. There are 21 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

