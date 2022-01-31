N.B. reports five additional deaths related to COVID-19 for second day in a row

New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been 238 deaths since the start of the pandemic reported in New Brunswick.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.

Sixteen people are currently in intensive care and seven people are on a ventilator.

HEALTH OFFICIALS POSITIVE AND ISOLATING

As of Monday, there are a total of 402 health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating as of Monday:

• Vitalité Health Network- 170

• Horizon Health Network - 139

• Ambulance New Brunswick – 93

NEW CASES REPORTED

There were 169 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday in New Brunswick.

In addition, officials are also reporting 517 new cases reported using rapid tests.

The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region - 36 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region - 39 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 41 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region - 22 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region - five new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region - 19 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 7 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are a total of 4,841 active cases of the virus in New Brunswick.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Monday, 92.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 84.5 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and 44 per cent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,655,956 doses of vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick