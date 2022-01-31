N.B. reports five new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
The new deaths involve:
- a person in their 20s in Zone 2 (Saint John region)
- a person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)
- a person in their 80s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)
- a person in their 70s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)
- a person in their 70s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)
There have been 238 deaths since the start of the pandemic reported in New Brunswick.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
Sixteen people are currently in intensive care and seven people are on a ventilator.
HEALTH OFFICIALS POSITIVE AND ISOLATING
As of Monday, there are a total of 402 health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating.
Here is a breakdown of the health-care workers isolating as of Monday:
• Vitalité Health Network- 170
• Horizon Health Network - 139
• Ambulance New Brunswick – 93
NEW CASES REPORTED
There were 169 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday in New Brunswick.
In addition, officials are also reporting 517 new cases reported using rapid tests.
The breakdown of the new PCR-confirmed cases by health zone is as follows:
- Zone 1 – the Moncton region - 36 new cases
- Zone 2 – the Saint John region - 39 new cases
- Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 41 new cases
- Zone 4 – the Edmundston region - 22 new cases
- Zone 5 – the Campbellton region - five new cases
- Zone 6 – the Bathurst region - 19 new cases
- Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 7 new cases
According to the online dashboard, there are a total of 4,841 active cases of the virus in New Brunswick.
VACCINATION UPDATE
As of Monday, 92.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 84.5 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and 44 per cent have now received a booster dose.
In total, 1,655,956 doses of vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.
